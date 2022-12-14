‘He was one of a kind’: Current and former Miss. State players remember Mike Leach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -Monday, December 12th, surrounded by his family, Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach passed away at the age of 61 after complications from a heart condition.

In those 61 years he made an impact on nearly everyone he met, both on and off the football field.

Nicknamed “The Pirate”, he set sail from Texas Tech, to Washington State, before finally landing in Starkville at Mississippi State and taking his patented air raid offense with him everywhere he went.

More than the numbers his offenses put up on the field are the memories he left behind and that’s what current and former members of the bulldog football team from the Coast are holding on to.

“Remembering the good times, we’ll talk about Leach and tell stories to make us feel a little better,” said current MSU offensive lineman JT Zakkak. “We’re all trying to stay together and stay close by the memories we have with them.”

“He’ll be greatly missed across college football but especially with his family,” said former MSU quarterback Kevin Fant. “In my words when you lose friends you hope they’re right with God and that you’ll see them again”

Former D’Iberville Warrior and MSU wide receiver Jaden Walley said to WLOX News in part, “Coach Leach just made us better men, on and off the field. We are hurt behind his passing. But if you know Coach Leach, you’d know that he’d want us to keep going forward and not look back.”

Former Poplarville Hornet and MSU linebacker Khalid Moore added, “”Coach Leach had a big impact on my life. He was an amazing person and an amazing coach. Just honestly blessed to meet him and spend the time with him that I did. Praying for his family and may he rest in peace.”

Leach’s biggest rival on the field but a close friend off the file, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shared his thoughts and condolences.

“There’s not too many people, when you met them no matter who you are, when you met Mike Leach, you remember meeting him because he made such a huge impact on people,” said Kiffin. “It’s crazy to think just a couple of weeks ago hugging him and watching him walk off as a winner and never would have thought it would be his last game.”

One thing everyone who ever met Leach can agree on, he was one of a kind and unapologetically himself.

“He was a guy that is who he is. Said what was on his mind,” said Fant. “You see a lot of guys in college football coaching trying to make football rocket science. He was a simple guy and loved the game of football and that’s what I respected about him. He didn’t sit there and pat himself on the back and say ‘I’m Mike Leach and this is my air raid,’ he just is who he is and I really respected that about him.”

“There are people--and this is bigger than football-- there are people that don’t even watch football that are Mike Leach fans,” said Zakkak. “He’s as genuine as they come, he was born an original. He was always genuine and would never change for anybody. God, he was just one of a kind.”

Never one to shy away from any questions like his thoughts on marriages, the existence of Bigfoot, a hatred of candy corn, and which Pac-12 mascots would win in a fight, Mike Leach was one of one.

Some would call him eccentric, and others unconventional, but Leach was a pioneer and the Pirate of the sport he loved so dearly.

Like all great pirates, he can continue to chase the horizon, swing his sword, and set sail one final time.

The Mississippi State football team announced Tuesday they will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa as they say, “It’s what Coach Leach would have wanted.”

Fittingly the game will be at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.