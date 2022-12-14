Gun found in student’s backpack at Pascagoula school

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County school district is assuring parents that all students are safe after a gun was brought to school on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack at Colmer Middle School.

The school resource officer and school administration implemented safety procedures, and the incident was quickly investigated and resolved.

The release said there was no threat to any students.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.