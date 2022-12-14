WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Gun found in student’s backpack at Pascagoula school

According to a release from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, a handgun was found in a...
According to a release from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack at Colmer Middle School.(mgn)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County school district is assuring parents that all students are safe after a gun was brought to school on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack at Colmer Middle School.

The school resource officer and school administration implemented safety procedures, and the incident was quickly investigated and resolved.

The release said there was no threat to any students.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Schools closed
LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather
The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col....
Keesler’s 81st Training Wing commander relieved of duties
Moderate Risk
First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday in South Mississippi
Mississippi State University confirmed Tuesday morning that Coach Mike Leach has died at the...
“He made us better men.” Coast MSU players reflect on Coach Mike Leach’s passing

Latest News

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald speaks about Loden's upcoming execution
Fried pork chops, okra requested for Thomas Loden’s last meal
Angelo Ash was arrested by Moss Point police on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident...
Suspect arrested in Moss Point fatal hit-and-run
Moderate Risk
First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday in South Mississippi