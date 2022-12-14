WLOX Careers
Gulfport football hires former Ocean Springs HC Blake Pennock

Blake Pennock
Blake Pennock(WLOX)
By Dylan Jones
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, Gulfport High School announced that former Ocean Springs football head coach Blake Pennock will lead the Admirals next season.

Last year, Pennock led the Greyhounds to their second undefeated regular season in a row en route to becoming 6A Region 4 Champions and clinching a berth to their first South State Championship game since 2009. He finishes his tenure in Ocean Springs with a record of 32-5 (19-2 in district), spanning over two years.

Next year, Pennock inherits a Gulfport team which finished 9-3 last year while finishing second in the district behind only Ocean Springs. The Admirals lost in the first round of 6A Playoffs to Warren Central and have yet to make it past the second round since 1999. Pennock replaces former head coach John Archie, who announced last week he would be stepping down.

Pennock and the Admirals will make the leap to the new 7A Region 4 and face Ocean Springs next year.

