Churches United for Christ continues to pray for peace in the community

Dozens fills the pew at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Tuesday.
The fourth monthly meeting of Churches United for Christ brought pastors and the congregation together looking for spiritual solutions to stop violence.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport churches are coming together to pray for the community.

Just last week, a 19-year-old was found dead in a car with a gunshot wound.

Area leaders are searching for more answers to what can be done on the issue.

Just behind the stained glass at Westminster Presbyterian Church sits a congregation praying for their city.

Religious leaders across Gulfport are uplifting protection, revival, unity and action.

Gulf Gardens Baptist Church pastor Lee Floyd said each meeting tears down the barriers that once separated them.

“We’ve been a little more sensitive with each other because we’re different cultures, different people, different denominations. I’ve slowly watched it morph into relationships and friendships,” said Floyd.

This is an initiative with the vision to bring together churches, pastors, and congregations in all wards. Most importantly, they praying for a stop to criminal acts.

This pain hits close to home for Floyd. His grandson was killed due to violence.

“I know the hurt that these people have experienced and are experiencing, so we’re trying to address it collectively. To impact the community and make that connection and realize we all have sons and daughters , not just those people,” Floyd said.

That’s why he and several others will continue to promote Churches for Christ and spread their message.

“With the connecting, comes resources,” Floyd said.

The next Churches United for Christ meeting will be at the St. Mark’s Episocal Church.

