WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Century Bank donates to George County early learning program

Local bank is hopeful more Mississippians will take advantage of it.
By Noah Noble
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Do you know about the Early Learning Collaborative Tax Credit?

It’s a way to direct state tax dollars to educational programs in your community, and one South Mississippi bank is hoping more Mississippians take advantage of it.

For early learning schools like Head Start in rural George County, securing proper funding can be an uphill battle.

“In most Head Start programs, you receive funding from a lot of different sources. Here, we only receive Heat Start grants,” said Tanya Beech, executive director of Singing River Education Association Head Start George County. “There’s no other funding that comes to us other than our collaborative grant, which the school district plays a huge part of that.”

So when a large sum check is written to the school, it’s a big deal.

“Century bank is one of our lead donors. They’re a lead partner for our program. This year it is a large amount, $150,000.”

“We love coming out here,” said Peter VanLingen, CEO of Century Bank. “We love supporting it and seeing the progress, seeing the growth. At the end of the day, we feel like getting the kids started early in their education is really important.”

Century Bank is making that donation through Mississippi’s Early Learning Collaborative Tax Credit.

“The tax credit is a unique program just to the state of Mississippi,” said George County School District Early Learning Coordinator Kristi Kirkwood. “It’s specifically targeted for pre-K early learning collaboratives. It’s the only program of its kind in the state.”

“This is a one-to-one tax credit. If someone makes a donation of $150,000, they’re able to get that credited back to their Mississippi state taxes -- $150,000,” Kirkwood said.

“We make sure that that money is going where it needs to be,” Beech said. “Kids are first. Everything we need to do for those children is where that money needs to go first, and we support our teachers and we support that staff in that room and those families.”

Because of the unique ability to decide where tax money goes, Century Bank is working to get more Mississippians to utilize the program.

“I wish more people knew about it. You can really make an impact,” VanLingen said.

“We need to get that word out, not just for George County but for the whole state of Mississippi because there’s money sitting there that needs to be used in an appropriate way,” Beech said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the...
Unresponsive baby found in Biloxi hotel; man charged with felony child abuse, illegal drugs, police say
Mississippi State University confirmed Tuesday morning that Coach Mike Leach has died at the...
“He made us better men.” Coast MSU players reflect on Coach Mike Leach’s passing
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up

Latest News

Businesses like Fly Llama continue to follow Boil water safety guidelines.
Biloxi enters fifth day of boil water notice
Police said Tuesday 18-year-old Jeremiah Deijohn Davis was arrested on two charges of drive-by...
Second teen arrested in connection to Pascagoula shooting
Jacolbi Rivers has an update on their condition.
Cold-stunned turtles arrive on the coast for rehabilitation
Groundbreaking for the project happened in August, so there’s already been significant progress...
Stone County School District’s career technical complex framework in place