Biloxi enters fifth day of boil water notice

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s day five and the water boil notice continues in Biloxi. The city is now saying they have not found E. coli in samples they’ve collected, but residents and businesses continue to be affected.

Biloxi residents and restaurant owners continue to follow safety guidelines.

“We just have bottled water that we use to drink, brush teeth, and then we bathe in. We have big jugs of water that we use to wash our hands or different things like cook with,” said resident Steve Fitzgerald.

The city says they have not found E. coli in samples they’ve collected. They are now waiting for The Mississippi State Department of Health to conduct tests and lift the boil water notice.

Meanwhile, restaurant owners like Martha Ebberman at Burger Burger continue to look out for the safety of customers

“When we first got the news, we automatically closed the door because we had ice and stuff here that had come through in the morning, so we closed the doors and didn’t serve anything else the rest of the day. We did what we had to do. We got bottled water, tea, drinks, everything that we needed to protect our customers,” She said.

Her restaurant isn’t the only one going through this. A couple miles away, Fly Llama Brewery is doing the same.

“Water is a big deal when it comes to brewing, and we’re kind of on top of things. We are blessed that we have a UV. Everything we use for the brewery goes through UV filtration and sterilization, so our water here is safe for us to use and consume,” owner David Reese said.

The boil water notice will continue until The Mississippi State Department of Health finishes conducting tests. WLOX has reached out to the MSHD and we have not received a reply.

