WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Biloxi enters fifth day of boil water notice

We have asked the Mississippi State Department of Health for a timetable on test results but haven't gotten an answer yet.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s day five and the water boil notice continues in Biloxi. The city is now saying they have not found E. coli in samples they’ve collected, but residents and businesses continue to be affected.

Biloxi residents and restaurant owners continue to follow safety guidelines.

“We just have bottled water that we use to drink, brush teeth, and then we bathe in. We have big jugs of water that we use to wash our hands or different things like cook with,” said resident Steve Fitzgerald.

The city says they have not found E. coli in samples they’ve collected. They are now waiting for The Mississippi State Department of Health to conduct tests and lift the boil water notice.

Meanwhile, restaurant owners like Martha Ebberman at Burger Burger continue to look out for the safety of customers

“When we first got the news, we automatically closed the door because we had ice and stuff here that had come through in the morning, so we closed the doors and didn’t serve anything else the rest of the day. We did what we had to do. We got bottled water, tea, drinks, everything that we needed to protect our customers,” She said.

Her restaurant isn’t the only one going through this. A couple miles away, Fly Llama Brewery is doing the same.

“Water is a big deal when it comes to brewing, and we’re kind of on top of things. We are blessed that we have a UV. Everything we use for the brewery goes through UV filtration and sterilization, so our water here is safe for us to use and consume,” owner David Reese said.

The boil water notice will continue until The Mississippi State Department of Health finishes conducting tests. WLOX has reached out to the MSHD and we have not received a reply.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the...
Unresponsive baby found in Biloxi hotel; man charged with felony child abuse, illegal drugs, police say
Mississippi State University confirmed Tuesday morning that Coach Mike Leach has died at the...
“He made us better men.” Coast MSU players reflect on Coach Mike Leach’s passing
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up

Latest News

Local bank is hopeful more Mississippians will take advantage of it.
Century Bank donates to George County early learning program
Police said Tuesday 18-year-old Jeremiah Deijohn Davis was arrested on two charges of drive-by...
Second teen arrested in connection to Pascagoula shooting
Jacolbi Rivers has an update on their condition.
Cold-stunned turtles arrive on the coast for rehabilitation
Groundbreaking for the project happened in August, so there’s already been significant progress...
Stone County School District’s career technical complex framework in place