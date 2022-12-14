Bay St. Louis Police identify two officers killed in the line of duty

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have now been identified. They are Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe.

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said his department and the whole community are in mourning. He also wanted to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this time.

Around 4:30 a.m., the two officers answered a call for service to the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials say the woman shot both officers before killing herself.

One officer died at the scene, while the other was treated for injuries. That second officer has since died.

The Bay St. Louis Police Department plans to hold a news conference Thursday to release more details of the killings and the officers involved.

A tragic scene in Bay St. Louis as two police officers are shot and killed after responding to a call at a motel around 4:30am. MBI & other agencies are in the scene. We’ll have more details as they become available. pic.twitter.com/YPy7eluTy9 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) December 14, 2022

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating and gathering evidence. Officers from Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Investigations have all been on the scene this morning.

The bodies of both officers have been transported to the state crime lab for further investigation.

Police officers, sheriffs deputies, highway patrol troopers, gather as they await the body of one of the following officers to be brought out of the hospital pic.twitter.com/SoEy3UwEv3 — Mike Lacy (@MikeLacyWLOX) December 14, 2022

Governor Tate Reeves was among many officials and law enforcement agencies posting condolences for the fallen officers.

“I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers. I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community,” he wrote on Facebook and Twitter Wednesday morning. “Every single day across Mississippi, our law enforcement members place their lives on the line in constant and repeated acts of selfless sacrifice for their community. They are a key reason that the rest of us are safely and freely able to live our lives. They ARE the thin blue line.”

