Bay St. Louis community mourns fallen police officers

This mourning wreath was created by The French Portage for PJ's Coffee in downtown Bay St....
This mourning wreath was created by The French Portage for PJ's Coffee in downtown Bay St. Louis It is the first of what will likely be many created in honor of the two police officers shot and killed Wednesday morning.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis community just beginning to process the effect of the shooting deaths of the two police officers.

It will hurt for a long time to come. In the meantime, people are doing what they can to show respect for the lives lost.

Flags are at half-staff, a Bay St. Louis Police unit is front and center at City Hall, and at the crime scene, a make-shift coffee stand is offering a small comfort for investigating officers.

That coffee is provided by PJ’s Coffee in downtown Bay St. Louis for a simple reason.

“Wanting to show support to our community and to the officers that show us support every day,” said manager Donna Brignac.

PJ’s is a happy place for officers who come every day for coffee but, more importantly, conversation.

“They come in here and we joke around and talk, and we talk about our kids and what’s going on in the community,” Brignac said.

That’s why mourning wreath will be front and center for a long time. Manager Brignac will once again welcome back officers through her front door in the best ways possible.

“Tears, hugs, love, open house,” she said. “Whatever they need. We’re here.”

a special wreath made by The French Potager is one of many likely to come.

“There’s a few florists in Bay St. Louis, and we’re all ready for everybody,” said owner Martha Whitney Butler. “We are here to help them and serve and do our job just as they did theirs.”

The work is done with heavy hearts.

“It hit me very hard as I’m sure it hit every single person in this community,” Butler added. “It is devastating for our small town, and we just really depend on our law enforcement to serve and protect us. And to have this happen to them while they’re out there doing their jobs and right before Christmas, it’s just been very overwhelming.”

Brignac said this will hurt for a long time, but Bay St. Louis is strong.

“And I believe we have a lot of love and support from other communities as well,” she said. “It’s just not Hancock County. The whole Gulf Coast is one. And I believe there’s positivity in numbers.”

