Alert Day: Strong to severe storms possible today

We have declared Wednesday as an Alert Day due to the potential for severe weather! This morning is starting out warm, muggy, and breezy. Hit or miss showers will continue through the morning, and we’ll warm up into the mid 70s. A strong cold front will bring showers and storms between 12 PM - 8 PM, and some of these storms may produce a few tornadoes, wind gusts near 60 MPH, and very heavy rainfall. Hail can’t be ruled out. You’ll need to stay weather aware this afternoon and evening!

Most of the rain will exit before midnight tonight, and the front will bring significantly cooler air. We’ll drop into the upper 40s by the sunrise on Thursday. It will be sunny, but cool in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Friday will be chilly with morning lows in the low 40s. Highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

A few showers can’t be ruled out on Saturday and Sunday, but any rain should be light. It’s going to be even cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

