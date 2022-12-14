WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats.

Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.

Courtney sentenced both women to 2 years of unsupervised probation and 10 days in jail. The jail sentence was suspended, meaning the women will serve no time. Each woman was also fined $100 and ordered to pay court costs.

The women were arrested in Wetumpka in June. The police chief said they had been warned repeatedly not to feed strays.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the...
Unresponsive baby found in Biloxi hotel; man charged with felony child abuse, illegal drugs, police say
Mississippi State University confirmed Tuesday morning that Coach Mike Leach has died at the...
“He made us better men.” Coast MSU players reflect on Coach Mike Leach’s passing
The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col....
Keesler’s 81st Training Wing commander relieved of duties
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Latest News

Alabama women face trial for feeding, trapping stray cats
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his...
Hubbard nears end of sentence for ethics conviction
The Auburn Tigers
Auburn’s top 2 pass rushers heading to NFL draft
The Mississippi Parole Board chairman says the state is releasing fewer inmates because the...
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility