Woolmarket senior center hosts annual Christmas program

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - The Prime of Life Senior Center in Woolmarket hosted its annual Happy Acres Christmas program on Tuesday.

About 300 people showed up for the holiday tradition, many decked out in festive outfits.

“I’d say if you need something to do, man or woman, come out and see us because we have a good time,” Brenda Solmon said.

The event included a Christmas performance where Solmon played the grandma who got run over by a reindeer.

The play was followed by fellowship and a feast.

It’s something Prime of Life has put on for more than a decade now.

“It’s just great to have everyone come out because this does our heart good to know that they are able to come together,” co-organizer Janet Meaut said.

