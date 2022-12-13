WLOX Careers
Warm and breezy today. Strong storms on Wednesday.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
We’re seeing some patchy fog this morning, and it’s going to be another warm day. High temperatures will climb up into the low to mid 70s this afternoon, and we’ll see some cloud cover break up today. It will be breezy at times with winds from the east and southeast. A few isolated showers are possible, but many of us will stay dry.

A strong cold front will approach us on Wednesday morning, and a few showers and storms are possible in the morning. However, we’ll likely see widespread showers and storms along the front in the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds near 60 MPH, a few tornadoes, and large hail. Heavy rainfall will be possible, and many of us will pick up 1-2″ of rain by the end of Wednesday.

After the front passes, it will turn much cooler by Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. More sunshine is expected on Thursday, but we’ll only reach the mid 60s. Friday will be even cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

