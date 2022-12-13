WLOX Careers
T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers

T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers
T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers(JSU)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - T.C. Taylor has been named as Deion Sanders’ successor at Jackson State University.

Taylor has been with the school since 2019 as the wide-receiver coach, and was Sanders’ pick to replace him after he accepted the head coaching position at the University of Colorado.

Taylor was once a receiver at Jackson State University, and came back to help coach the team after coaching at North Carolina Central.

Taylor is a McComb, Mississippi native, and played at JSU from the years 1998-2001.

He also graduated from the school with a bachelor’s degree in health, physical education and recreation.

In his 3-year tenure in the capital city, Coach Prime had an overall record of 27-5 and led the Jackson State Tigers to their first undefeated season in school history.

