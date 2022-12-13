WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Stone County School District’s career technical complex framework in place

The framework is in place for the Stone County School District’s new Career Technical Education...
The framework is in place for the Stone County School District’s new Career Technical Education Center. Groundbreaking for the project happened in August, so there’s already been significant progress made.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The framework is in place for the Stone County School District’s new Career Technical Education Center. Groundbreaking for the project happened in August, so there’s already been significant progress made.

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Inita Owen, superintendent of the Stone County School District. “We’ve been wanting this for a long time, and people have been watching this and waiting for it to happen over the years, so it’s really good they can drive by here, look up and see something actually happening. We’ve been talking about a long time, but to see progress is giving the community something to look forward to for sure.”

Owen tells us the CTE complex will up and running by the beginning of 2024.

“Stone County is changing,” she added. “We’ve got a lot of industry coming in, and we’re going to need a workforce, and we want to be able to ask them what they need from us. This is the first time we’ve had a CTE complex. We’re trying to focus on those kids, and there’s a large population that don’t go to college and don’t get that degree, and we want them to come here. We’ve revamped what we offer.”

The $6.4 million project is set to house more than 350 career-tech students.

As far as the grand scheme is concerned, this is part of a much bigger project. Once the CTE complex is finished, the district will look toward building a new high school, athletic complex and eventually have all the district schools on this property.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the...
Unresponsive baby found in Biloxi hotel; man charged with felony child abuse, illegal drugs, police say
Mississippi State University confirmed Tuesday morning that Coach Mike Leach has died at the...
“He made us better men.” Coast MSU players reflect on Coach Mike Leach’s passing
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up

Latest News

Police responded in the 5000 block of Touro St. before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving...
NOPD officer dies by gunshot in Gentilly neighborhood, officials say
As of Monday night, Rhett Ladner is the new superintendent of Hancock County School District.
Hancock County School District appoints new superintendent
SPC Severe Weather Outlook 12/14/22
First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday in South Mississippi
The Hancock County School Board voted Monday to drop the interim title and officially make...
FULL INTERVIEW: Rhett Ladner excited to officially become Hancock County's new school superintendent