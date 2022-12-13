Stone County School District’s career technical complex framework in place

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The framework is in place for the Stone County School District’s new Career Technical Education Center. Groundbreaking for the project happened in August, so there’s already been significant progress made.

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Inita Owen, superintendent of the Stone County School District. “We’ve been wanting this for a long time, and people have been watching this and waiting for it to happen over the years, so it’s really good they can drive by here, look up and see something actually happening. We’ve been talking about a long time, but to see progress is giving the community something to look forward to for sure.”

Owen tells us the CTE complex will up and running by the beginning of 2024.

“Stone County is changing,” she added. “We’ve got a lot of industry coming in, and we’re going to need a workforce, and we want to be able to ask them what they need from us. This is the first time we’ve had a CTE complex. We’re trying to focus on those kids, and there’s a large population that don’t go to college and don’t get that degree, and we want them to come here. We’ve revamped what we offer.”

The $6.4 million project is set to house more than 350 career-tech students.

As far as the grand scheme is concerned, this is part of a much bigger project. Once the CTE complex is finished, the district will look toward building a new high school, athletic complex and eventually have all the district schools on this property.

