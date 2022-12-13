WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

St. Patrick’s Bryon Shepard signs with MGCCC men’s soccer

By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Another coast athlete is headed to the next level as St. Patrick’s Bryon Shepard put pen to paper Monday.

Shepard is headed to Perkinston to join the Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team.

Shepard says he’s locked in for his senior season with the Irish but is looking forward to joining the Bulldogs next year.

”I just liked the fact it was a close community around the team,” said Shepard. “They showed me around the locker room and it was pretty nice. They all just felt like a family there. I just like the experience of soccer and this will be a big step up and I like experiencing harder levels of soccer.

“I’m incredibly proud for him and the work he’s put in to help him achieve that,” said St. Patrick head coach Ryan Worsham. “Hopefully it’s big for us as a program and can be an example for those younger players that if they put in the work they can achieve something like playing at the college level.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the...
Unresponsive baby found in Biloxi hotel; man charged with felony child abuse, illegal drugs, police say
Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near...
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach
Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game
Stephen McDonald, 47
Picayune man in custody after swallowing cocaine and marijuana, fleeing police
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Latest News

Bryon Shepard
St. Patrick’s Bryon Shepard signs with MGCCC men’s soccer
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
Cam Jordan denies faking injury; Saints to appeal $550k fine
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
Miss. State football coach remains critical; family requests privacy