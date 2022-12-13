St. Patrick’s Bryon Shepard signs with MGCCC men’s soccer

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Another coast athlete is headed to the next level as St. Patrick’s Bryon Shepard put pen to paper Monday.

Shepard is headed to Perkinston to join the Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team.

Shepard says he’s locked in for his senior season with the Irish but is looking forward to joining the Bulldogs next year.

”I just liked the fact it was a close community around the team,” said Shepard. “They showed me around the locker room and it was pretty nice. They all just felt like a family there. I just like the experience of soccer and this will be a big step up and I like experiencing harder levels of soccer.

“I’m incredibly proud for him and the work he’s put in to help him achieve that,” said St. Patrick head coach Ryan Worsham. “Hopefully it’s big for us as a program and can be an example for those younger players that if they put in the work they can achieve something like playing at the college level.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.