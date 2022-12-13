WLOX Careers
Santa tours parts of Orange Grove ahead of Christmas holiday

Santa
Santa(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Fire Department are stepping in as some Santa’s helpers. Firefighters gave him a tour of Orange Grove from their big red truck.

Santa will travel through different parts of the Orange Grove community ahead of Christmas.

“This year, we’re going to expand it a little bit,” said Councilman R. Lee Flowers. “Santa was good enough to make some time in his schedule to come visit with us and we’re looking forward to taking him out to several of the neighborhoods tonight, and we’re going to do a few more neighborhoods later this week and next week.”

There are two more tours scheduled on Dec. 15 and Dec. 20. The tours start around 6:30 p.m..

