WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Phoenix Suns social media video highlights trip to Moss Point; Booker promises new court, locker rooms

Devin Booker’s Phoenix Suns coaches and teammates joined him as the whole community celebrated...
Devin Booker’s Phoenix Suns coaches and teammates joined him as the whole community celebrated the former Moss Point Tiger, and retired his #2 high school jersey.(WLOX)
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A video posted on the Phoenix Suns’ social media accounts highlights Devin Booker’s recent trip home to Moss Point- the place where he first made his name.

With his teammates, classmates, family and coaching staff close behind, Booker’s jersey was retired at Moss Point High School Saturday.

“This is a really special day,” Booker said. “Appreciate the love and support from you guys. It’s a feeling I’ve never felt before.”

“It’s been a long time coming and I wanted to do this for a long time,” Booker said.

While speaking in the gym, Booker- “The Sun of Moss Point”- committed to redoing the court and the locker rooms at the high school.

“With Coach Haynes’ blessing, me and my pops would like to redo the flooring here now that the roof is fixed, and also redo the locker rooms,” Booker said.

Moss Point retires Devin Booker’s jersey; Phoenix Suns teammates, coaches in attendance
The Phoenix Suns star returns to the Gulf Coast with his coaches and teammates to retire his Moss Point High School jersey.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the...
Unresponsive baby found in Biloxi hotel; man charged with felony child abuse, illegal drugs, police say
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Stephen McDonald, 47
Picayune man in custody after swallowing cocaine and marijuana, fleeing police
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up

Latest News

T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers
T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
‘I will see you again’: Tributes pour in for late Miss. State coach Mike Leach
Shepard signed on to join the MGCCC Bulldogs men's soccer team.
St. Patrick’s Bryon Shepard signs with MGCCC men’s soccer
Bryon Shepard
St. Patrick’s Bryon Shepard signs with MGCCC men’s soccer