Phoenix Suns social media video highlights trip to Moss Point; Booker promises new court, locker rooms

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A video posted on the Phoenix Suns’ social media accounts highlights Devin Booker’s recent trip home to Moss Point- the place where he first made his name.

With his teammates, classmates, family and coaching staff close behind, Booker’s jersey was retired at Moss Point High School Saturday.

“This is a really special day,” Booker said. “Appreciate the love and support from you guys. It’s a feeling I’ve never felt before.”

“It’s been a long time coming and I wanted to do this for a long time,” Booker said.

While speaking in the gym, Booker- “The Sun of Moss Point”- committed to redoing the court and the locker rooms at the high school.

“With Coach Haynes’ blessing, me and my pops would like to redo the flooring here now that the roof is fixed, and also redo the locker rooms,” Booker said.

Booker: “I just think about having to prove myself. I still feel that way. A lot of hard work and sacrifice went into it. I always had a chip on my shoulder and this place brought it out of me.” pic.twitter.com/U9JkgGoBuv — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) December 11, 2022

