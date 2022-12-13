WLOX Careers
NOPD officer dies by gunshot in Gentilly neighborhood, officials say

Police responded in the 5000 block of Touro St. before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving...
Police responded in the 5000 block of Touro St. before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving calls about shouting followed by gunshots coming from a home.(Fox 8)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An NOPD officer died by gunshot Tuesday (Dec. 13) morning and the matter is being investigated as an “unclassified death”.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson shared the initial details in a press conference nearly two hours after the incident.

“It’s a bad day,” Ferguson said. “I just ask that you keep this department and its staff in all of your prayers.”

The matter is not being investigated as a homicide, Ferguson said.

Ferguson said he couldn’t comment further as the officer’s family was still in the process of being notified but did say that the officer was a 36-year-old woman and a 9-year veteran of the force.

Police responded in the 5000 block of Touro St. before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving calls about shouting followed by gunshots coming from a home.

Ferguson noted that the department has now experienced a tragic loss for the second time this week. Days before, Yolanda Dillion, 54, who was a budget analyst for NOPD, was killed in Harvey by 29-year-old Brandon Jacobs while working as an Uber driver.

This is a developing story.

