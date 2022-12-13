WLOX Careers
MSU Coach Mike Leach passes away

FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Leach has signed a two-year contract extension through 2025 after leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive bowl appearance, as confirmed by an MSU official on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The third-year coach’s annual base salary increases from $5 million to $5.5 million. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)(Michael Woods | AP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State University confirmed Tuesday morning that Coach Mike Leach has died at the age of 61.

An article on hailstate.com says Leach passed away Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, following complications from a heart condition.

Leach was airlifted to UMMC on Sunday after initially being treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville.

The 61-year-old coach was in his third year at Mississippi State.

