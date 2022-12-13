MSU Coach Mike Leach passes away

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State University confirmed Tuesday morning that Coach Mike Leach has died at the age of 61.

An article on hailstate.com says Leach passed away Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, following complications from a heart condition.

MSU Bulldog family, college football community mourns the death of Coach Mike Leachhttps://t.co/LzWyLyX3xM — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 13, 2022

Leach was airlifted to UMMC on Sunday after initially being treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville.

The 61-year-old coach was in his third year at Mississippi State.

