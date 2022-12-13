WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Keesler’s 81st Training Wing commander relieved of duties

The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col....
The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col. William H. Hunter was relieved of his duties Tuesday.(Department of Defense)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col. William H. Hunter was relieved of his duties Tuesday.

In making her decision, Second Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen Michele Edmondson, cited a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to effectively command the 81st Training Wing.”

“Commanders must uphold the highest personal and professional standards and maintain a healthy, inclusive command climate in their unit,” said Edmondson. “The training mission at Keesler Air Force Base builds Airmen who are foundational to the future of the Air Force. We remain committed to the success of Keesler’s mission.”

Col. Jason D. Allen has been temporarily appointed as commander of the 81st Training Wing, which trains more than 28,000 students annually. The wing is a lead Joint Training Installation, instructing not only Air Force, but Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and civilian federal agency personnel.

“The position of command is a position of trust,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command. “Every commander, at every level, has the inherent responsibility to promote and safeguard that trust. This is what our Airmen deserve and expect.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the...
Unresponsive baby found in Biloxi hotel; man charged with felony child abuse, illegal drugs, police say
Mississippi State University confirmed Tuesday morning that Coach Mike Leach has died at the...
“He made us better men.” Coast MSU players reflect on Coach Mike Leach’s passing
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up

Latest News

About 300 people attended the Prime of Life Senior Center's annual Christmas program.
Woolmarket senior center hosts annual Christmas program
“What we're experiencing, at least on Keesler Air Force Base and the surrounding area, is...
Keesler aims to protect, stabilize Biloxi’s Back Bay shoreline
The framework is in place for the Stone County School District’s new Career Technical Education...
Stone County School District’s career technical complex framework in place
Police responded in the 5000 block of Touro St. before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving...
NOPD officer dies by gunshot in Gentilly neighborhood, officials say