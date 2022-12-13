WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Keesler aims to protect, stabilize Biloxi’s Back Bay shoreline

“What we're experiencing, at least on Keesler Air Force Base and the surrounding area, is...
“What we're experiencing, at least on Keesler Air Force Base and the surrounding area, is upwards of around one foot of coastal erosion annually,” Lt. Col. Nicholas Thomas told WLOX.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base has secured funding for a new environmental project.

Now backed with about $6.5 million in total from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Defense and Mississippi State University, Keesler plans to stabilize and protect 2.5 miles of Biloxi’s Back Bay shoreline.

“What we’re experiencing, at least on Keesler Air Force Base and the surrounding area, is upwards of around one foot of coastal erosion annually,” Lt. Col. Nicholas Thomas told WLOX. “This is largely due to the sea-level rise we’re experiencing, along with the associated storm surges that bring just a lot of wave energy to the shoreline and, over time, just erode that. The project attempts to stabilize this erosion.”

The plan is to bring in construction soil to stabilize the banks, then fill them with native plant species and other natural materials like sand and rock.

This protected area of the shore will stretch from Keesler Air Force Base, pass the VA campus and reach Hiller Park.

The project will begin at the start of the new year and take about four years to complete.

When it’s done, it will serve as the second-largest living shoreline along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the...
Unresponsive baby found in Biloxi hotel; man charged with felony child abuse, illegal drugs, police say
Mississippi State University confirmed Tuesday morning that Coach Mike Leach has died at the...
“He made us better men.” Coast MSU players reflect on Coach Mike Leach’s passing
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up

Latest News

The framework is in place for the Stone County School District’s new Career Technical Education...
Stone County School District’s career technical complex framework in place
Police responded in the 5000 block of Touro St. before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving...
NOPD officer dies by gunshot in Gentilly neighborhood, officials say
As of Monday night, Rhett Ladner is the new superintendent of Hancock County School District.
Hancock County School District appoints new superintendent
SPC Severe Weather Outlook 12/14/22
First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday in South Mississippi