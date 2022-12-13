Keesler aims to protect, stabilize Biloxi’s Back Bay shoreline

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base has secured funding for a new environmental project.

Now backed with about $6.5 million in total from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Defense and Mississippi State University, Keesler plans to stabilize and protect 2.5 miles of Biloxi’s Back Bay shoreline.

“What we’re experiencing, at least on Keesler Air Force Base and the surrounding area, is upwards of around one foot of coastal erosion annually,” Lt. Col. Nicholas Thomas told WLOX. “This is largely due to the sea-level rise we’re experiencing, along with the associated storm surges that bring just a lot of wave energy to the shoreline and, over time, just erode that. The project attempts to stabilize this erosion.”

The plan is to bring in construction soil to stabilize the banks, then fill them with native plant species and other natural materials like sand and rock.

This protected area of the shore will stretch from Keesler Air Force Base, pass the VA campus and reach Hiller Park.

The project will begin at the start of the new year and take about four years to complete.

When it’s done, it will serve as the second-largest living shoreline along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

