First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday in South Mississippi

South Mississippi could see some rough weather tomorrow afternoon and evening
Warm and breezy today. Strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX)- The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Wednesday thanks to the potential for severe weather. A potent low pressure system and cold front will bring widespread showers and storms to parts of the Central and Southeast U.S. this week. South Mississippi is under an Enhanced or Level Three risk for severe storms on Wednesday. This is based on a scale from one to five.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook 12/14/22
SPC Severe Weather Outlook 12/14/22(wlox)

Ahead of this cold front, it’s going to be warm and humid. Winds will pick up from the south and southeast through Wednesday morning. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but the main line of showers and storms will move through between 12 PM - 8 PM. The main threat with these storms will be strong wind gusts near 60 MPH and a few tornadoes. There is a low risk for hail, but it can’t be ruled out. Heavy rainfall is also possible. Many of us will pick up 1-2″ of rain by the end of Wednesday. Higher amounts could lead to flooding.

Severe Weather Potential 12/14/22
Severe Weather Potential 12/14/22(wlox)
Storms Likely Wednesday Afternoon
Storms Likely Wednesday Afternoon(wlox)

After the front passes, it’s going to turn much cooler and drier! Temperatures will tumble into the upper 40s and low 50s on Thursday morning. We’re going to stay cool through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(wlox)

