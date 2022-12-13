WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Businesses impacted by Biloxi boil water notice

Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s boil water notice.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s boil water notice is causing area businesses to change how they operate. Even though there is no definite timeline for when clean water will become available, residents are still optimistic.

Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s boil water notice. Ernest Ulrich of Port City Cafe is relying on canned sodas and bottled water to give diners something to drink.

“Anything that’s not boiled is either bottled or canned. All the customers are fine with it; they understand. They’re actually happy that we’re doing that. Of course, because we don’t want to get anybody sick,” he said.

Ice trucks like the one outside the White House Hotel are another safety measure.

“We immediately went into action like all the hotels along the Gulf Coast and restaurants to inform our guests that we are under such notice,” said Kenny Glavan, regional director of the White House Hotel.

Glavan is watching the water issue on two fronts. He’s a Biloxi councilman worried about residents and hotel director looking out for visitors.

“Not only do we tell them to check in but we also have some verbage at the front desk and printed material to let them know,” Glavan said.

Frustrations are not only growing among business owners but some customers, like those who found their favorite Starbucks location closed.

“Well, a lot of restaurants have been closed down so my experience has been ‘yikes’ about it,” said customer Joliet Whitlow. “We’ve kind of been a little bit disappointed but we love this Starbucks.”

The boil water notice will remain in place until the Mississippi State Department of Health makes sure no bacteria is present.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the...
Unresponsive baby found in Biloxi hotel; man charged with felony child abuse, illegal drugs, police say
Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near...
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach
Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game
Stephen McDonald, 47
Picayune man in custody after swallowing cocaine and marijuana, fleeing police
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Latest News

Despite inflation, holiday shopping traffic is up compared to 2022
Despite inflation, holiday shopping traffic is up compared to 2021
Medical Marijuana companies from across the country as well as locally came together to help...
Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hold seminar to help answer questions on cannabis industry
Our oyster fishermen are facing another year of closed reefs in South Mississippi waters. Here...
Ryan Bradley on the difficulties facing Mississippi oyster fishermen
Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association Executive Director Linda Hornsby talks about the...
Linda Hornsby talks about new hotel developments on the horizon