Businesses impacted by Biloxi boil water notice

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s boil water notice is causing area businesses to change how they operate. Even though there is no definite timeline for when clean water will become available, residents are still optimistic.

Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s boil water notice. Ernest Ulrich of Port City Cafe is relying on canned sodas and bottled water to give diners something to drink.

“Anything that’s not boiled is either bottled or canned. All the customers are fine with it; they understand. They’re actually happy that we’re doing that. Of course, because we don’t want to get anybody sick,” he said.

Ice trucks like the one outside the White House Hotel are another safety measure.

“We immediately went into action like all the hotels along the Gulf Coast and restaurants to inform our guests that we are under such notice,” said Kenny Glavan, regional director of the White House Hotel.

Glavan is watching the water issue on two fronts. He’s a Biloxi councilman worried about residents and hotel director looking out for visitors.

“Not only do we tell them to check in but we also have some verbage at the front desk and printed material to let them know,” Glavan said.

Frustrations are not only growing among business owners but some customers, like those who found their favorite Starbucks location closed.

“Well, a lot of restaurants have been closed down so my experience has been ‘yikes’ about it,” said customer Joliet Whitlow. “We’ve kind of been a little bit disappointed but we love this Starbucks.”

The boil water notice will remain in place until the Mississippi State Department of Health makes sure no bacteria is present.

