Biloxi residents waiting for an update to clean water

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi residents are still waiting for a sign of relief as the city entered its fourth straight day of being under a boil water notice.

Six gallons: that’s how much water Devonna Hamilton boils per day. She said the cycle is turning into a what seems like a nightmare.

“There hasn’t hardly been any communication. I’ve been just waiting and waiting to hear. Today, they finally sent out a text a little while ago,” she said.

That’s when city officials alerted citizens to continue boiling water. Since the original announcement, Hamilton said there’s been a shift to her daily routine.

“I had to take some bottles of water upstairs to the bathroom when we brush our teeth and rinse our toothbrush,” Hamilton said.

Preparing simple meals is more time consuming.

“I’ve been pouring on the side of the sink to wash, then pouring more hot water on this side of the sink to rinse,” Hamilton said. “ I’ve been boiling water all day long. Any of the pans and stuff that you use, having to make sure to wash them and rinse them.”

Luckily, Hamilton uses a water filter to help speed up the process. There’s also a supply of water in emergency situations.

More people are experiencing the same reality.

“It just doesn’t work the same. My hope is that it gets resolved as speedily as possible. Because every time I stop for lunch they say we can’t give you a drink except in a bottle,” said resident Paisius Mcgreth.

Residents hope officials will hear their plea on the issue.

“It’d just be nice to know if there was an end date to this,” Hamilton said.

The city said they have since conducted samples and have not found any traces of E. coli.

The boil water notice is in effect as testing continues.

