Biloxi continues to test water after E. coli found

Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Bradford Street Well in Biloxi is being flushed after the Mississippi State Department of Health found E. coli in a raw sample last week.

The city now said they have since conducted samples and have not found any traces of E. coli.

“The water well feeds lines throughout the city, so in the meantime, testing is being done throughout those lines, which E. coli is not being found in those lines. The lines are filled with chemicals such as chlorine to kill bacteria in the lines, so while testing is being done, we will remain in a boil water notice,” Public Affairs Manager Cecilia Dobbs Walton said.

This does not mean water is safe to consume until the boil water notice has been lifted by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“Continue to follow precautions that the Mississippi state department has put in place to continue to boil water. Once the notice is lifted, it will be put out and you’ll be able to stop boiling your water,” Walton said.

Meanwhile, Hurley Smith lives on Magnolia Street, right next to the well. He not only is dealing with a water boil notice, but his home is flooding from the flushing process.

“It’s supposed to go to the bayou next to the church. As you can see, I sunk to my ankles, so eventually it’s going to creep up to my home if it lasts any length of time,” he said.

There’s no telling exactly when the boil water notice will be lifted by the department. The city advises people to continue following the notice.

