Unresponsive baby found in Biloxi hotel; man charged with felony child abuse, illegal drugs, police say

Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the injuries occurred.(Biloxi Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is in custody after Biloxi Police found an unresponsive 4-month-old in a Biloxi hotel Saturday.

Police say around 11:56 a.m., officers responded to a hotel room in the 1700 Block of Beach Boulevard in regards to the unresponsive child.

The child was taken on an ambulance to a nearby hospital, where it was learned that the child had severe, potentially life-threatening injuries. According to medical personnel, the injuries were consistent with abuse.

Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the injuries occurred. Through the investigation, they recovered a felony amount of an illegal, controlled substance. They also learned Cookmeyer was caring for a 4-year-old child immediately in the vicinity of the controlled substance.

Christian Angel Cookmeyer
Christian Angel Cookmeyer(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)

Cookmeyer was charged with felony child abuse, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony child endangerment. He was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and held in lieu of a $625,000 total bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

If convicted, Cookmeyer could face up to life in prison.

