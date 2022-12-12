WLOX Careers
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Supreme Court won’t block California flavored tobacco ban

Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November.

R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco companies sought the high court’s intervention to keep the ban from taking effect by Dec. 21.

There was no additional comment from the justices and no noted dissents.

The ban was first passed by the state legislature two years ago but it never took effect after tobacco companies gathered enough signatures to put it on the ballot. But nearly two-thirds of voters approved of banning the sale of everything from cotton-candy vaping juice to menthol cigarettes.

Supporters of the ban say the law was necessary to put a stop to a staggering rise in teen smoking.

R.J. Reynolds filed a federal lawsuit filed the day after the Nov. 8 vote, but lower courts refused to keep the law on hold while the suit proceeds.

Menthol cigarettes make up about a third of the market in California, the companies said in urging the Supreme Court to keep them from losing so much business in the nation’s largest state.

They argued that the authority to ban flavored products rests with the federal Food and Drug Administration.

California responded that federal law comfortably allows state and local governments to decide which tobacco products are to be sold in their jurisdictions. And the state noted that the companies only went to the Supreme Court after spending “tens of millions of dollars” in a losing cause at the polls.

California will be the second state in the nation, after Massachusetts, to enact a ban prohibiting the sale of all flavored tobacco products. A number of California cities, including Los Angeles and San Diego, have already enacted their own bans, and several states have outlawed flavored vaping products. So far no legal challenges to those bans have prevailed, but the companies have an appeal pending at the high court in their fight with Los Angeles.

It’s already illegal for retailers to sell tobacco to anyone under 21. But advocates of the ban said flavored cigarettes and vaping cartridges were still too easy for teens to obtain. The ban doesn’t make it a crime to possess such products but retailers who sell them could be fined up to $250.

In addition to menthol and other flavored cigarettes, the ban also prohibits the sale of flavored tobacco for vape pens, tank-based systems and chewing tobacco, with exceptions made for hookahs, some cigars and loose-leaf tobacco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near...
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach
Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game
Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the...
Unresponsive baby found in Biloxi hotel; man charged with felony child abuse, illegal drugs, police say
Stephen McDonald, 47
Picayune man in custody after swallowing cocaine and marijuana, fleeing police
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has issued a boil water notice for areas of...
Boil water notice issued for Biloxi, south of the bay after E. coli found

Latest News

Ohio County has issued a boil water advisory after major repairs to two major water leaks over...
Biloxi water tests show no traces of E. coli; boil water notice still in effect
Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is seen on Sept. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport
Flawed Forensics: Feds weigh in on bitemark analysis as several cases get new look
Jazzy was reunited with her owner more than seven years after going missing.
Dog reunited with owner 1K miles away after more than 7 years apart
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Ukraine president again presses West for advanced weapons