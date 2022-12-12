Roadwork continues on Old Fort Bayou, may take longer than planned

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road project that has been in the works for about a year could take longer than planned.

Crews are working to widen Old Fort Bayou Road near Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs.

Before new lanes can be laid, things like utilities must be moved and drainage must be installed.

In this case, it means digging through several residents’ front yards.

“It’s completely changed the character of my property,” resident Max Busching told WLOX. “I’ve actually gotten a rent reduction because of how bad it is.”

Busching is one of a few in the area who are fed up.

“You can see the construction has cut into just about every driveway,” he said. “There’s been a day where I was blocked in for like 24 hours. They didn’t even let me know.”

The project to widen the road costs about $6.5 million, but both residents and county officials said it’s taking contractors too long to get done.

“It kind of feels like a bad dream,” Busching said. “It’s been going on for a long time.”

“They need to hurry up, you know,” another resident, Roosevelt Lewis, said. “It’s kind of keeping the property all torn up and everything.”

Gulf Breeze, the company contracted by the county for the job, requested an extension of time.

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors denied it.

District 4 Supervisor Troy Ross said crews now have about 20 working days to complete the project.

Then, the county will fine the contractor each day until the work is done.

“It’s time we see a sense of urgency on this project,” Ross said.

According to Ross, crews are still looking at about three to five more months of work.

“I know they’re trying to do something good,” resident Amanda Retzer said.

“It’s going to be better in the long run,” Lewis added.

