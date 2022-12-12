Movers and Shakers Club leaves no child behind, sends more than 400 toys home with kids

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More efforts are underway in Biloxi to make sure every child has a present under the Christmas Tree this year.

More than 400 toys are ready to go home with boys and girls from Ward 2 in Biloxi.

“Excitement, gratitude, joy, overwhelmed, all of those emotions all in once,” said Marketa Piermas, Movers and Shakers Club Treasurer. “It’s really an overwhelming feeling to see the number of children that came out.

Despite the rain cancelling the ward’s parade, a line quickly formed outside the Salvation Army Kroc Center as the giveaway began. From bikes and scooters to nerf guns and Barbie dolls, there’s a present for every kid, and that means a lot to Ward 2 councilman Felix Gines.

“It warms my heart because every child gets a toy,” said Gines.

The newly formed Movers and Shakers Club collects toy donations from local businesses to go back into the community.

“Most of our members are from Ward 2, so it’s a great opportunity for us to give back to the community we grew up in,” said Piermas.

“They’ve done tremendous work,” said Gines. “Getting donations from the local community, the Movers and Shakers actually went out there and did all that work. And to partner with the city of Biloxi to make sure no child goes without a toy this year is remarkable.”

Movers and Shakers will have its first Mardi Gras Ball in February. The money raised will go towards scholarship funds for students graduating high school.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.