More fog this morning. Mild today.

It’s foggy again this morning! Another Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9 AM. Take it slow on your morning commute, and make sure your turn on your low beams. We’re going to see more cloud cover linger today, but a little sunshine is expected this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. It will remain mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday will stay mostly cloudy, and a few showers will be possible. Highs will be in the low 70s. Rain chances will increase that night ahead of a strong cold front. However, we’re more likely going to see widespread showers and storms on Wednesday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. Ahead of the front, we’ll warm up into the mid 70s.

The front should push through by early Thursday morning. The rain will clear out, and it will turn much cooler. Highs on Thursday will only reach the low to mid 60s. It’s getting pretty chilly by Friday! Lows will be in the low 40s that morning, and we’ll only warm up into the upper 50s that afternoon.

