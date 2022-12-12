Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon.

The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.

31-year-old Joshua Moore of Hattiesburg was the male winner, finishing with an overall time of 2:36:46. For women, 25-year-old Valerie Richter from St. Charles, Illini. led the way with a time of 3:14:29.

For a full list of results, visit www.mississippigulfcoastmarathon.com.

