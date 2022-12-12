Miss. State football coach remains critical; family requests privacy

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University football coach Mike Leach is in critical condition Monday morning after being taken to UMMC this weekend after experiencing “a personal health issue” at his home.

Few details about the coach’s condition are being offered. MSU spokesman Sid Salter said Leach’s family is with him and they are requesting privacy at this time.

“This is the extend of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time. MSU will issue additional information via social media when it becomes available,” Salter wrote.

Update on MSU Head Coach Mike Leach: pic.twitter.com/t4e8dPy4YO — Sid Salter (@sidsalter) December 12, 2022

Leach was airlifted to UMMC on Sunday after initially being treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville.

The 61-year-old coach, now in his third year at State, was slated to lead the Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4) to the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been put in charge of the team as it prepares for the matchup, according to the Associated Press.

Practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl game and recruiting operations will continue. MSU will issue additional information via social media when it becomes available. (4 of 4) — Sid Salter (@sidsalter) December 11, 2022

The football world is rallying around the coach.

Alabama Football reached this statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family and the doctors treating him. Mike’s infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career.”

Prayers for Coach Leach. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ygu6ckjSef — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 12, 2022

Coach Prime also is praying for the coach’s recovery.

Praying fervently for Coach Leach. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 12, 2022

Dana Holgorsen, head coach of the University of Houston, went to Twitter to say his thoughts were with his mentor. “While I am devastated by today’s news, I know Mike is a fighter with an incredible spirit and I know he will continue to battle.”

My thoughts are with my mentor, my colleague and, more importantly, my friend, Mike Leach. While I am devastated by today’s news, I know Mike is a fighter with an incredible spirit and I know he will continue to battle. Prayers to Sharon and their extended family. 🙏🏼 — Dana Holgorsen (@Holgorsendana) December 12, 2022

OM Rebel Nation, meanwhile, became a fan of Leach years ago, when the Leach’s Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated their in-state rivals, the Texas Longhorns.

I became a huge Mike Leach fan on this night in 2008 pic.twitter.com/419L2zI5XO — We Run the Sip (@OMRebelNation) December 12, 2022

State government leaders also have shown their support, including Gov. Tate Reeves and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.

Ringing a cowbell for my buddy @Coach_Leach tonight!



Praying for him and his family!! https://t.co/MjdxiFphuv — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) December 12, 2022

Coach Leach is a fighter with a second-to-none personality, serious skills on the football field, and a heart for his players and @msstate. We request your prayers for Coach Leach, his family, and the healthcare professionals at UMMC who are caring for him. https://t.co/u356NPML0f — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) December 12, 2022

