WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Louisiana man faces upgraded charges after baby left in his care dies from injuries

Louisiana man faces upgraded charges after baby left in his care dies from injuries
Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the...
Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the injuries occurred.(Biloxi Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Louisiana man is facing upgraded charges after a child left in his care died.

Christian Angel Cookmeyer, 26, is now held on a charge of capital murder, which was upgraded from felony child abuse.

On Dec. 10 just before noon, officers responded to a hotel room in the 1700 Block of Beach Boulevard in regards to the unresponsive child.

The child was taken on an ambulance to a nearby hospital, where it was learned that the four-month-old had severe, potentially life-threatening injuries. According to medical personnel, the injuries were consistent with abuse. On Dec. 14, the infant succumbed to their injuries.

Police identified Cookmeyer from Belle Chasse, Louisiana as the person caring for the child when the injuries occurred. Court documents released to WLOX said that the infant’s mother left the baby in Cookmeyer’s care when she went to work. When she returned to pick up her child, she found the infant unresponsive and limp.

Through the investigation, officers also recovered 25 grams of THC products. They also learned Cookmeyer was caring for a four-year-old child immediately in the vicinity of the controlled substance.

Christian Angel Cookmeyer
Christian Angel Cookmeyer(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)

Cookmeyer is held at the Harrison County jail with no bond for the upgraded charge.

If convicted, Cookmeyer could face up to life in prison.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Schools closed
LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather
The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col....
Keesler’s 81st Training Wing commander relieved of duties
Moderate Risk
First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday in South Mississippi
Mississippi State University confirmed Tuesday morning that Coach Mike Leach has died at the...
“He made us better men.” Coast MSU players reflect on Coach Mike Leach’s passing

Latest News

Possible tornado hits New Iberia damaging hospital
VIDEO: Possible tornadoes hit New Iberia, damaging hospital
The Bay St. Louis community just beginning to process the effect of the shooting deaths of the...
Bay St. Louis community mourns fallen police officers
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
As of 4:30 p.m., the boil water notice in Biloxi from Debuys Rd. to Point Cadet has been lifted.
LIFTED: Boil water notice in Biloxi officially lifted after water tests show no trace of E. coli
This mourning wreath was created by The French Portage for PJ's Coffee in downtown Bay St....
Bay St. Louis community mourns fallen police officers