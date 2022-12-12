Louisiana man faces upgraded charges after baby left in his care dies from injuries

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Louisiana man is facing upgraded charges after a child left in his care died.

Christian Angel Cookmeyer, 26, is now held on a charge of capital murder, which was upgraded from felony child abuse.

On Dec. 10 just before noon, officers responded to a hotel room in the 1700 Block of Beach Boulevard in regards to the unresponsive child.

The child was taken on an ambulance to a nearby hospital, where it was learned that the four-month-old had severe, potentially life-threatening injuries. According to medical personnel, the injuries were consistent with abuse. On Dec. 14, the infant succumbed to their injuries.

Police identified Cookmeyer from Belle Chasse, Louisiana as the person caring for the child when the injuries occurred. Court documents released to WLOX said that the infant’s mother left the baby in Cookmeyer’s care when she went to work. When she returned to pick up her child, she found the infant unresponsive and limp.

Through the investigation, officers also recovered 25 grams of THC products. They also learned Cookmeyer was caring for a four-year-old child immediately in the vicinity of the controlled substance.

Christian Angel Cookmeyer (Harrison County Sheriff's Department)

Cookmeyer is held at the Harrison County jail with no bond for the upgraded charge.

If convicted, Cookmeyer could face up to life in prison.

