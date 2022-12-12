WLOX Careers
Gulfport Museum of History features authors, artists at first holiday open house

By Mike Lacy
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While the Gulfport Museum of History takes you back in time, it’s not to keep you there.

It’s to give perspective on how to move forward.

And Betty Shaw, president of the Historical Society of Gulfport, is ready for what’s to come.

“We’re excited to be at this location,” she said. “We’re excited for the train to be coming. We’re excited for visitors to be here. Gulfport’s a great place to live.”

Sunday’s public open house for the museum featured literary and visual art to bridge that gap between past and future.

The work like that of painter Milton Williams was meant to be in the present but has unintentionally become a part of history.

“To a degree, we are historians because some of the subject matter that we’ve painted doesn’t exist anymore or has changed a lot,” he said. “So, I think all artists in their own way are historians.”

Alyshia Rodgers, a watercolorist for about three years, is intentional about her work.

“I want to capture the whimsy of the Gulf Coast,” she said. “I want to bridge the gap between the future and our past.”

And in her world, all art forms and filters have their place.

“There are all sorts of lenses and all sorts of communities that could represent here,” Rodgers said. “And seeing this through the eyes of the artist is something I think is really important.”

The Gulfport Museum of History is the perfect backdrop.

“It’s the local flavor connecting with the local community,” said museum employee Brennan Collins. “And we really have some excellent artists and authors. It’s just an exciting time and I think people can be inspired by what’s going on locally.”

