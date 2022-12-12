Cam Jordan denies faking injury; Saints to appeal $550k fine

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan believes he’s done nothing wrong and is upset at the NFL’s $550,000 fine over an allegation that he faked an injury to stall for time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jordan has been vocal about the situation on Twitter and spoke to the media about the fine after practice Monday. He says there was no faked injury.

“To clearly address... not even the elephant in the room... the apparent fine that you can catch while being hurt,” Jordan began. “Sorry, I tweaked something in my foot. I thought it was... I assumed at the time, oh it’s a low ankle. Just come off the field, get assessed, come back. An MRI Tuesday showed it was a mid-foot sprain, something like that. Honestly, I’ll let the team give you the scientific technology for that because I do not know. I do know it ruined my bye week but that’s what it takes to get back healthy.”

Jordan took a knee during the fourth quarter, delaying play as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit over the final eight minutes.

Agent told me bout it and initially I laughed and was like, that’s ridiculous- clearly aggravated something. then he told me how much the fine was 😳😨 and I been irked since. — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 10, 2022

To be 100% transparent … what I thought was a low ankle sprain ended up being a 5th metatarsal sprain after the game I took my cleats off hurting the mri the next day revealed more than I thought it was. But 👍 thanks Dr 4 tellin me I faked something. Maybe your fave👀but not me https://t.co/RT0AMNrLg5 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 11, 2022

The Saints organization strongly defended Jordan in a statement released Saturday.

“The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening,” it said. “Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third-down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff, and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game.

The New Orleans Saints released a statement after receiving word of a $550,000 fine for allegedly faking an injury. (New Orleans Saints)

“He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and it was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect.”

Doug Hendrickson, an agent for the NFL Player’s Association, called the fine “idiotic.”

“We are appealing the idiotic fine by @NFL what a joke,” he tweeted.

