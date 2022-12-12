WLOX Careers
Biloxi water tests show no traces of E. coli; boil water notice still in effect

Ohio County has issued a boil water advisory after major repairs to two major water leaks over the weekend.(WBKO)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Follow up water tests conducted in Biloxi show no traces of E. coli, according to a release from the city.

However, the boil water notice put into effect Friday remains in effect while testing continues.

Affected areas include Biloxi south of the bay from Point Cadet to Debuys Road. Areas north of the bay including Woolmarket and Cedar Lake are not affected.

A test conducted last week at the Bradford Street well of a raw water sample, one before chemicals are added, showed the presence of E. coli and prompted the boil water alert by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The well has been taken offline and flushed. Follow-up samples at the well have shown no traces of E. coli and continue to show no traces of the bacteria in the water lines, which tie together throughout the Biloxi peninsula.

MSDH’s alert can be found here, and the city’s alert can be found here.

