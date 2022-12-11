WLOX Careers
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Waveland’s “Shop with a Cop” brings holiday cheers to ten families

On Saturday, Christmas came early for a special group of kids.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Christmas came early for a special group of kids.

While Santa didn’t make an appearance, his elves did, and the eyes of children lit up as Waveland police took them on a “Shop with a Cop” adventure.

Shop with a Cop sponsored ten families who are dealing with financial hardships.

“It’s a good experience to be able to get out with the kids,” said Jeanne Alexander. “I haven’t really been able to get them out to store and stuff with COVID, you know, so this is a good thing. A way to bring a relationship with the kids and the police department and fire department. It let’s them know they’re here for us.”

Firefighter Joey King says he looks forward to spending time with the kids and finds joy in putting smiles on their faces.

“We are part of the community,” said King. “We are helping the less fortunate and it puts a smile on the kids faces. Well, we’ve had hardships since COVID; it’s giving back and it helps everybody.”

The mission is simple: bring holiday cheer to the children and their families. Trooper Cal Robertson says that’s what he looks forward to the most.

“I enjoy being out here with Shop with a Cop,” he said. “It’s great to see these kids get energized. You get to see the magic of Christmas in their eyes, and that’s really what we look forward to.”

The program director is pleased with the overall turnout and is hoping to increase the number of families they can assist next year.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has issued a boil water notice for areas of...
Boil water notice issued for Biloxi, south of the bay after E. coli found
Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near...
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
Aime Joseph Gelinas, 44
‘Scared me to death’; North Carolina man charged for poker room robbery at Beau Rivage, police say
New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort...
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage

Latest News

The 60th annual Escatawpa Christmas parade may have been small, but it offered some big prizes...
Escatawpa enjoys its own Christmas parade for 60th year
Foggy again tonight. Rain likely on Sunday.
Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast
The CDC is reporting an increase in flu activity across the country. (CNN, GETTY)
Flu cases surge across the country, prompting advisories
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say