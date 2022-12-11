Waveland’s “Shop with a Cop” brings holiday cheers to ten families

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Christmas came early for a special group of kids.

While Santa didn’t make an appearance, his elves did, and the eyes of children lit up as Waveland police took them on a “Shop with a Cop” adventure.

Shop with a Cop sponsored ten families who are dealing with financial hardships.

“It’s a good experience to be able to get out with the kids,” said Jeanne Alexander. “I haven’t really been able to get them out to store and stuff with COVID, you know, so this is a good thing. A way to bring a relationship with the kids and the police department and fire department. It let’s them know they’re here for us.”

Firefighter Joey King says he looks forward to spending time with the kids and finds joy in putting smiles on their faces.

“We are part of the community,” said King. “We are helping the less fortunate and it puts a smile on the kids faces. Well, we’ve had hardships since COVID; it’s giving back and it helps everybody.”

The mission is simple: bring holiday cheer to the children and their families. Trooper Cal Robertson says that’s what he looks forward to the most.

“I enjoy being out here with Shop with a Cop,” he said. “It’s great to see these kids get energized. You get to see the magic of Christmas in their eyes, and that’s really what we look forward to.”

The program director is pleased with the overall turnout and is hoping to increase the number of families they can assist next year.

