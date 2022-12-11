WLOX Careers
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone

A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”(Queensland Museum)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A marine fossil just discovered in Australia is being compared to the Rosetta Stone, which helped decode ancient languages.

The 100-million-year-old skeleton, found on a cattle station in the Queensland Outback, is being hailed as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.

Some amateur paleontologists made the discovery.

A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”(Queensland Museum)

The three women, known as the “Rock Chicks,” go around Australia hunting for fossils.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near...
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has issued a boil water notice for areas of...
Boil water notice issued for Biloxi, south of the bay after E. coli found
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18
Teen, 18, pleads guilty to killing 17-year-old following argument over fake Jordans
Deondrick Mychahl Jones, 32, of Ridgeland.
Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft
Many of you don't change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune....
Gulfport resident featured on Wheel of Fortune

Latest News

A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie,...
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in US custody
Christmas on the Bayou is a lighted boat parade the whole family can enjoy. The parade hosts...
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
NASA's Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon and Earth on Monday, Dec. 5,...
NASA’s Orion capsule returning from moon to cap test flight
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
‘I want to talk’: Griner opened up during her long trip home