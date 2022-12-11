WLOX Careers
Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State’s head coach, Mike Leach, is being hospitalized at the University of Mississippi Medical Center with just under a month away from the Bulldog’s bowl game matchup.

According to a statement released by Mississippi State University Sunday afternoon, Coach Leach had a “personal health issue” while at his home Sunday and it is the “extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition.”

The statement further reads that MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Interim MSU Athletics Director Bracky Brett have decided to place defensive coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the football team until Coach Leach returns.

Leach was not available to media for the pre-bowl game press conference in Tampa Bay, Florida Thursday, with Arnett replacing him.

It is unclear at this time if Coach Leach will be available to coach in the Bulldogs’ upcoming bowl game at this time.

The Bulldogs will play the Illinois Fighting Illini on January 2, in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond-James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Kick-off is set for 11 a.m. It will air on ESPN2.

