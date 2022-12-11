Gulf Coast Marathon runners face foggy, wet conditions Sunday morning

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The day they’ve been training for is finally here! Gulf Coast Marathon runners are currently on their 26.2 mile journey across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, traveling from Henderson Point in Pass Christian to MGM Park in Biloxi. Those doing the half marathon begin at Jones Park in Gulfport at 7 a.m.

Drivers should avoid this area or expect delays. Hwy 90 will close to traffic at 6:45 a.m. and reopen in sections after the runners have moved forward on the route.

The full weekend of marathon activities started Saturday with more than 800 people attending the Gulf Coast Margaritaville 5k Run. That race started in Ocean Springs and finished at Margaritaville in Biloxi.

“I felt pretty good. There was this guy coming down and I had to sprint. There was this guy coming down and I was not about to let him pass me in the last 400 yards. I had to book it,” runner Patrick Weldon said of the 5K race.

Kids, adults, and even organizations like Ainsley’s Angels of America were there helping people with disabilities experience races like these.

“My rider, Devo, she was singing and she was our DJ for today. Even when we were going up the bridge and it took all three of us behind the chair, we were still laughing, smiling, and having a great time. When we got down here, her mom saw her smiling and we were just having a great time,” Ainsley’s Angels Ambassador Kim Griffitt said.

As for Sunday’s Gulf Coast Marathon, runners started the race in gloomy, wet conditions with plenty of fog. But the participants we spoke with didn’t seem to mind, preferring it over the extreme hot or cold they might endure at other times of the year.

