Foggy this morning. Scattered showers likely today.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
It’s a gloomy Sunday with all of this fog! We’re also going to see scattered showers this morning and into the afternoon. A few heavy downpours are possible along with some rumbles of thunder. We’re going to be mild and muggy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Most of the rain will exit by tonight, and we’ll only cool down into the low 60s. More cloud cover is expected on Monday, and a few showers are possible. Highs will be in the low 70s. Tuesday will be similar with some cloud cover and highs in the low to mid 70s.

A strong cold front will approach us late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Widespread showers and storms are likely, and a few of these storms could be strong to severe. If the front slows down, we will see more showers and storms throughout the day on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 70.

Temperatures will drop quite a bit by Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 60s, and we’ll drop into the 40s by Friday morning.

