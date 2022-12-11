Foggy again tonight. Rain likely on Sunday.

Another Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect tonight! It’s going to stay humid and mild with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s. There’s a small chance for isolated showers, but most of us will stay rain-free.

However, a weak cold front will likely bring showers and a few storms on Sunday by midday and into the afternoon. We’re going to stay warm and muggy with highs in the low 70s. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, and we’re going to stay warm. We’ll be back in the mid 70s, and a few showers will be possible.

A strong cold front will approach us late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Showers and storms will be likely, and there is a risk for some strong to severe storms. Ahead of this front, we’ll warm up into the mid 70s. After the front passes, it will turn much cooler. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s by Thursday. Low temperatures will fall into the 40s.

