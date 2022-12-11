Escatawpa enjoys its own Christmas parade for 60th year

ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WLOX) - In just about every parade, fire trucks are part of the show.

In Escatawpa, the fire department is the star of the show.

“I think it represents Escatawpa very well,” said long-time parade coordinator Harold Myers. “It’s the little things like this with the firefighters getting out meeting the community and the community interacting with the volunteers and all.”

The Escatawpa Fire Department has been putting on this parade for 60 years, and on Saturday, it showcased the best of itself.

For the residents, like Diane Simpson, that means a lot.

“It means that they really care about their community,” she said. “They help us when we need them. And, I’ve had to call them several times myself and they’ve always been there.”

The reaction is what Myers lives to see.

“You see the smiles on the adults and then you see the smiles and the joy on the little kids,” he said. “And that’s the true meaning of Christmas is to bring joy and you remember Christ in Christmas.”

Simpson really gets into the spirit.

“I have recently been told that I am Rudolph’s cousin,” she said with a laugh, sporting her antler headdress.

People lined Highway 613 to catch treats - both edible and huggable.

“Oh, I love the Escatawpa parade,” said Escatawpa resident Wendy Jones. “We always come to it. My children’s father is in it. He helps run it.”

And there was the inevitable battle of who had the best “Ho Ho Ho” between the Grinch and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For those who parade together, the Christmas magic never wears off.

“I still believe,” said Jones, holding her grandson. “We still believe in Santa, don’t we baby?”

The Grand Marshal for the parade was Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.