WLOX Careers
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Capitol Police chase in Jackson ends in officer-involved shooting; MBI investigating

(Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer-involved shooting occurred early Sunday morning in Hinds County.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, it happened when Capitol Police tried to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle.

The driver of the stolen vehicle led police on a chase that came to a stop near 2803 O’Bannon Street in Jackson.

The driver then left the vehicle, DPS states, and shots were fired. The officer was not injured.

It was not disclosed whether the suspect received any injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now “assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near...
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has issued a boil water notice for areas of...
Boil water notice issued for Biloxi, south of the bay after E. coli found
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18
Teen, 18, pleads guilty to killing 17-year-old following argument over fake Jordans
Deondrick Mychahl Jones, 32, of Ridgeland.
Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft
Many of you don't change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune....
Gulfport resident featured on Wheel of Fortune

Latest News

Devin Booker’s Phoenix Suns coaches and teammates joined him as the whole community celebrated...
Moss Point retires Devin Booker’s jersey; Phoenix Suns teammates, coaches in attendance
Leslie Rojas is live from Long Beach as some of the first Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon...
LIVE REPORT: Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon runners begin their 26.2 mile journey
Gulf Coast Marathon runners are currently on their 26.2 mile journey across the Mississippi...
Gulf Coast Marathon runners face foggy, wet conditions Sunday morning
Foggy this morning. Scattered showers likely today.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast