WLOX Careers
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

Carl Jolly, 45
Carl Jolly, 45(MDPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson man in Hinds County.

Carl Jolly, 45, is described as 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday, November 22, at around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Pascagoula Street in Hinds County walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Jolly suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Carl Jolly, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old victim Ozell Addison, Jr. and his sister.
Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says
Aime Joseph Gelinas, 44
‘Scared me to death’; North Carolina man charged for poker room robbery at Beau Rivage, police say
Kratom is currently classified as a “drug of concern” by the Drug Enforcement Agency, but it is...
D’Iberville considering ban on kratom products
Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday...
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Biloxi cafe, just in time for the holidays

Latest News

Deondrick Mychahl Jones, 32, of Ridgeland.
Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft
Empower Mississippi releases violent crime report and offers potential solutions
Empower Mississippi releases violent crime report and offers potential solutions
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18
Teen, 18, pleads guilty to killing 17-year-old following argument over fake Jordans
The legislative preview for Mississippi Coast Chamber of Commerce members drew a large crowd on...
Chamber hopes for strong business agenda in 2023 legislative session