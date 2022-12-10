WLOX Careers
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

NFL reportedly fines Saints, coaches and Cam Jordan for allegedly faking injury in Tampa

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury to stall play in the fourth quarter of last Monday's game in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)(Peter Joneleit | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints, two of their coaches and Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Jordan have been fined by the NFL over an allegation that Jordan faked an injury to stall for time during the fourth quarter of last Monday’s 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday (Dec. 10) that the league had fined the Saints’ organization $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and Jordan $50,000. Schefter said all parties planned to appeal the fines.

Jordan took a knee during the fourth quarter, delaying play as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit over the final eight minutes.

The Saints responded later Saturday by issuing a statement denying the accusation.

“The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening,” it said. “Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third-down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff, and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game.

“He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and it was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect.”

The loss dropped the last-place Saints to 4-9, ensuring their first losing season since 2016.

Saints blow 13-point fourth-quarter lead, fall to Brady’s Bucs, 17-16

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has issued a boil water notice for areas of...
Boil water notice issued for Biloxi, south of the bay after E. coli found
Aime Joseph Gelinas, 44
‘Scared me to death’; North Carolina man charged for poker room robbery at Beau Rivage, police say
Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near...
Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department ‘fully cooperative’ with officer-involved shooting investigation
New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort...
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage

Latest News

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL...
Saints take on the Bucs in ‘must win’ game Monday night
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against New Orleans Saints...
49ers top Saints 13-0, first to blank New Orleans since 2001
Rookie receiver Chris Olave celebrates a touchdown reception against the Rams on Sunday (Nov....
Andy Dalton passes for 3 TDs as Saints top Rams, 27-20
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Allen: Andy Dalton will remain starting quarterback against Rams