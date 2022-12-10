WLOX Careers
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Hancock Co.

Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department were responding to a burglary call near...
Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Hancock County.

Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.

While at the scene, shots were fired, with the subject receiving fatal injuries and the officer receiving none.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently gathering evidence related to the shooting. When the investigation is complete, agents will share the findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

