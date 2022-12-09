WLOX Careers
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft

Deondrick Mychahl Jones, 32, of Ridgeland.
Deondrick Mychahl Jones, 32, of Ridgeland.(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Ridgeland man was arrested Thursday after an incident involving a fatal shooting and vehicle theft on November 27, 2022.

Gulfport Police arrested 32-year-old Deondrick Mychahl Jones and charged him with first degree murder and motor vehicle theft.

On November 27 around 2:43 a.m., Gulfport Police responded to I-10 near the Highway 49 exit in reference to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a deceased victim on the side of the road.

Police say during the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that Jones left the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, and fled the scene in her vehicle.

Jones was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $1,100,000 bond.

We are waiting for identification of the victim from the Harrison County Coroner.

Gulfport Police Department extends thanks to the Madison Police Department, the State of Mississippi Capitol Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations for their assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact GPD at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old victim Ozell Addison, Jr. and his sister.
Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says
Aime Joseph Gelinas, 44
‘Scared me to death’; North Carolina man charged for poker room robbery at Beau Rivage, police say
Kratom is currently classified as a “drug of concern” by the Drug Enforcement Agency, but it is...
D’Iberville considering ban on kratom products
Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday...
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Biloxi cafe, just in time for the holidays
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has issued a boil water notice for areas of...
Boil water notice issued for Biloxi, south of the bay after E. coli found
New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort...
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage
New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted out of the Beau Rivage Resort...
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage
Nuke Bizzle aka Fontrell Antonio Baines
Memphis rapper sentenced for COVID fraud after releasing song describing his crimes