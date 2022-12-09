Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Ridgeland man was arrested Thursday after an incident involving a fatal shooting and vehicle theft on November 27, 2022.

Gulfport Police arrested 32-year-old Deondrick Mychahl Jones and charged him with first degree murder and motor vehicle theft.

On November 27 around 2:43 a.m., Gulfport Police responded to I-10 near the Highway 49 exit in reference to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a deceased victim on the side of the road.

Police say during the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that Jones left the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, and fled the scene in her vehicle.

Jones was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $1,100,000 bond.

We are waiting for identification of the victim from the Harrison County Coroner.

Gulfport Police Department extends thanks to the Madison Police Department, the State of Mississippi Capitol Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations for their assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact GPD at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

