WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage

New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Thursday morning.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Thursday morning.

The man in custody is 44-year-old Aime Joseph Gelinas of Charlotte, North Carolina. Biloxi Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 10:30 a.m.

Police were told that a white male, later identified as Gelinas, showed a weapon and demanded cash from a cashier at a cage.

As Gelinas tried to flee, he was stopped by patrons of the casino, allowing casino security officers to detain him until Biloxi PD’s arrival. An undisclosed amount was taken from the cage employee.

The bag Gelinas gave the cashier to fill can be seen in the video.

‘Scared me to death’; North Carolina man charged for poker room robbery at Beau Rivage, police say

Gelinas was charged with armed robbery and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old victim Ozell Addison, Jr. and his sister.
Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says
Aime Joseph Gelinas, 44
‘Scared me to death’; North Carolina man charged for poker room robbery at Beau Rivage, police say
Kratom is currently classified as a “drug of concern” by the Drug Enforcement Agency, but it is...
D’Iberville considering ban on kratom products
Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday...
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Biloxi cafe, just in time for the holidays
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home

Latest News

New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted out of the Beau Rivage Resort...
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage
Nuke Bizzle aka Fontrell Antonio Baines
Memphis rapper sentenced for COVID fraud after releasing song describing his crimes
Exits 46B and 46C are currently closed. 46A remains open.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 crash in D’Iberville CLEAR after closing exits
Aime Joseph Gelinas, 44
‘Scared me to death’; North Carolina man charged for poker room robbery at Beau Rivage, police say