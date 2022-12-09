WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 crash in D’Iberville closes exits

Exits 46B and 46C are currently closed. 46A remains open.
Exits 46B and 46C are currently closed. 46A remains open.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash on I-10 east bound is obstructing traffic Friday morning.

D’Iberville Police say first responders are working the crash, which happened near the off-ramp to I-110 North and South. Exits 46B and 46C are currently closed. 46A remains open.

You’re advised to avoid the area if possible. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

